HONG KONG, March 16 Chinese automotive glass maker Fuyao Glass Industry Group plans to raise up to $950 million in a Hong Kong stock offering, IFR reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the plans.

The Shanghai-listed company plans to offer about 439 million new shares in an indicative range of HK$14.80 to HK$16.80 each, putting the total deal at up to HK$7.38 billion ($950.48 million), added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Fuyao Glass, whose customers include General Motors Co and Volkswagen's luxury car brand Audi , didn't immediately return a Reuters email request for comment on the stock offering plans. ($1 = 7.7645 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Michael Perry)