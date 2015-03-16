BRIEF-Sino-Ocean Group says contracted sales for April 2017 was RMB5.52 bln
* Contracted sales of company for month of April 2017 amounted to approximately RMB5.52 billion Source :(http://bit.ly/2pcMppz) Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, March 16 Chinese automotive glass maker Fuyao Glass Industry Group plans to raise up to $950 million in a Hong Kong stock offering, IFR reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the plans.
The Shanghai-listed company plans to offer about 439 million new shares in an indicative range of HK$14.80 to HK$16.80 each, putting the total deal at up to HK$7.38 billion ($950.48 million), added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
Fuyao Glass, whose customers include General Motors Co and Volkswagen's luxury car brand Audi , didn't immediately return a Reuters email request for comment on the stock offering plans. ($1 = 7.7645 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Michael Perry)
* Contracted sales of company for month of April 2017 amounted to approximately RMB5.52 billion Source :(http://bit.ly/2pcMppz) Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 5 China's sky-high apartment prices and its footloose generation of millennials are fuelling demand for rental apartments, driving investment by foreign private equity funds and Chinese real estate developers.