HONG KONG, March 25 Chinese automotive glass
maker Fuyao Glass Industry Group has raised about
$953 million after pricing its Hong Kong share offer at the top
end of its indicative range, IFR reported on Wednesday, citing
people familiar with the deal.
The Shanghai-listed company sold 439.7 million new shares
at HK$16.80 each, putting the total deal at HK$7.39 billion
($953 million), added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. The
shares had been marketed in an indicative range of HK$14.80 to
HK$16.80 each.
($1 = 7.7552 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto;
Editing by Miral Fahmy)