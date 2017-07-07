FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
Putin, Trump shake hands at G20 in first encounter, to meet soon - Kremlin
#BurhanWani
#HugDiplomacy
#Wimbledon
#Mom
#G20
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Iraq says Mosul victory imminent, IS to 'fight until death'
MIDDLE EAST
Iraq says Mosul victory imminent, IS to 'fight until death'
Movie Review: Mom
Bollywood
Movie Review: Mom
Kashmir's stone-pelters face off against pellet guns
The Wider Image
Kashmir's stone-pelters face off against pellet guns
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Top News
July 7, 2017 / 10:00 AM / in a day

Putin, Trump shake hands at G20 in first encounter, to meet soon - Kremlin

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump have shaken hands during their first face-to-face encounter at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"They shook each other's hand and said that they would soon hold a separate meeting, would soon see each other," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters.

Putin and Trump are due to hold detailed one-on-one talks on the sidelines of the summit later on Friday.

When asked if Putin was looking forward to the talks and whether he had lots of questions for Trump, Peskov said he did.

The Russian leader had been fully briefed about Trump's description on Thursday of Moscow's behaviour as destabilising, Peskov added, and would take that and other remarks by U.S. officials into account.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk in Moscow and Denis Dyomkin in Hamburg; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.