* Economic advisory group fingers boards, execs,
shareholders
* Regulators warned against interfering in corporate
strategy
* Bad governance seen as major contributor to financial
crises
NEW YORK, April 12 The Group of Thirty, a
private organization of influential regulators, financial
executives and academics, has thrown its weight behind reform of
corporate governance practices at the world's biggest financial
companies, implicating executives, board members, shareholders
and regulators for past failures.
"The global economic crisis, with the financial services
sector at its center, wreaked economic chaos and imposed
enormous costs on society," the G-30's year-old working group on
corporate governance wrote in an 81-page report released
Thursday by the group's Chairman Jean-Claude Trichet, the former
president of the European Central Bank.
The report blamed "pervasive failure of governance at all
levels" as a large contributor to the 2008-2009 financial
crisis.
Released as many companies prepare to confront shareholder
resolutions at their annual meetings and as companies such as
Goldman Sachs Group have rejiggered their board
structures to avoid executive suite crises, the report proposes
some familiar guidelines for financial companies. [ID:
nL2E8ET05W].
They include splitting the corporate roles of chief
executive and chairman of the board, a proposal that has been
made this year by shareholders at 37 U.S. companies, according
to Instituional Shareholder Services, a proxy adviser to
investors.
"If the job of the board is to control management, then an
irresolvable conflict of interest arises when the most powerful
board member (the chair) is also the most powerful member of
management (the CEO)," the G-30 report says.
It also urges regulators to lighten their tendency toward
rules-based supervision with common-sense observations about
board independence. "It is all too tempting to rely on
indicators such as the number of times the board said no to or
argued vehemently against management proposals," the report
says. "In fact, too many no's from the board is more likely a
sign of dysfunction."
Regulators, in addition to continuing to improve the use of
stress testing and other capital reviews, should also take
"real-world" looks at how companies react to outside events and
question the sustainability of areas where financial companies
are performing unexpectedly well, the report said. It also urges
regulators to refrain from interfering with corporate strategy.
"There have recently been examples of (financial
institutions) selling subsidiaries just to avoid inappropriately
intrusive supervision that had overstepped the boundary between
supervision and board prerogatives," the report said, without
citing specific incidents.
"Significant long-term shareholders" generally have a right
to be represented on boards, the G-30 argued, but fellow
directors and executives have to serve other constituencies as
well and should be able to vote against shareholders who are
focusing on performance "to the detriment of prudence."
It is more important for boards to be diversified by
ethnicity and gender than to ensure that every director has deep
familiarity with financial concepts, the group said. "An
indispensable characteristic of an effective board is its
openness to different ideas, ways of thinking and points of
view," steering committee member William Rhodes, a former
Citigroup executive with an expertise in Third World debt, said
in prepared remarks.
The report puts a heavy emphasis on values, arguing that the
key to governance reform is changing the way that directors,
executives and regulators think about their responsibilities.
"The G30 is not the first to reach the conclusion that
proper behaviors are the key," it concludes. "But this report
endeavors to describe those essential behaviors and to provide
implementable ideas for engendering them. The key to changing
the way peole behave is to change the way they think."
The report was based on interviews with executives and
directors of 36 of the world's "most complex" banks, insurance
companies and securities firms, the G-30 said. Its governance
steering committee is chaired by Roger Ferguson, former vice
chairman of the Federal Reserve System and current president and
CEO of TIAA-CREF. Its vice chairmen are Rhodes, former U.S.
Comptroller of the CUrrency John Heimann and fomer Morgan
Stanley International Chairman Sir David Walker.
(Reporting By Jed Horowitz)