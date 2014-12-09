Santander announces guidance for PNC5 AT1 euro at 6.75% area
LONDON, April 18 (IFR) - Santander has drawn more than €1bn in orders for its perpetual non call five-year Additional Tier 1 bond, according to a lead.
Dec 9 China Merchants Property Development Co Ltd
* Says contract sales in Jan-Nov up 2.37 percent y/y at 39.97 billion yuan ($6.46 billion)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1seQWmU
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1855 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
BAKU, April 18 Azerbaijan's state oil fund SOFAZ said on Tuesday its assets stood at $33.2 billion at the end of the first quarter, a slight increase from $33.147 billion seen three months earlier. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)