BRIEF-NDTV approves part of stake sale in Lifestyle Holdco held by unit NDTV Networks
* NDTV says approved sale of stake in NDTV Ethnic Retail held by units NDTV Lifestyle Holdings, NDTV Convergence, NDTV Worldwide
Nov 7 Three months ended Sept 30. (Versus the same period a year earlier. Alerts in billion rupees unless stated)
Net profit 3.83 vs 2.07 Total revenue 10.90 vs 9.59 (Compiled by Zeba Siddiqui; Editing by Tom Hogue)
* Consensus forecast for march quarter profit was 117.7 million rupees