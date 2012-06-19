* G20 leaders try to convince markets they can tackle crisis
* Europe shows signs of action on banking overhaul
* U.S., Canada back Europe's plans
By Elizabeth Pineau and Paul Eckert
LOS CABOS, Mexico, June 19 Europe won support
from world leaders on Tuesday for an ambitious but slow-moving
overhaul of the euro zone, even as pressure built in financial
markets for quicker solutions to its debt crisis that threatens
the world economy.
European countries showed at a Group of 20 summit they were
considering concrete steps to integrate their banking sectors, a
major reform long sought by the United States and other nations
to break the cycle of highly indebted countries trying to rescue
banks, which only pushes governments ever deeper into debt.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said a stronger
framework for a fiscal and banking union to underpin the common
currency would help restore Europe's economic growth and lower
borrowing costs for deeply indebted euro zone countries.
" What they're also trying to do is to make sure that, in the
very near term, they put in place a set of measures that can
help make sure that they're supporting the financial system of
Europe, and they are helping make sure that the countries that
are undertaking these reforms, like Spain and Italy, can borrow
at sustainable interest rates," he said.
Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper, a critic of Europe's
progress to date, said the European Union now is addressing all
the key issues required to get to the root of its crisis, ahead
of an EU summit next week.
"What will be important, what we'll be watching for next
week and going forward will be the concerted, coordinated action
that will actually make these things happen," he said.
Financial markets have yet to be convinced.
Spain, the euro zone's fourth-largest economy, risks needing
a full-blown international rescue as its longer-term debt yields
hover above 7 percent, a level that has forced other euro
countries to seek bailouts.
French President Francois Hollande said he and German
Chancellor Angela Merkel, central players in a European crisis
that has run for more than two years, were determined that the
euro zone come up with its own solutions.
"Mrs. Merkel and I know that Europe must have its own
response," he said on the sidelines of the G20 at this Pacific
Ocean resort. "It must not be given to us from the outside."
The tensions over the world economy and the round-the-clock
discussions contrasted with the laid-back atmosphere of Los
Cabos, a beach resort at the tip of Mexico's Baja California.
The summit declaration was drafted at a hotel next to the
adults-only, clothes-optional Desire Resort And Spa.
CALLS FOR TIMELINE
G20 leaders and the International Monetary Fund have
pressured Europe, the world's richest region, to throw more
support behind indebted euro-zone members and lay out a clear
timeline for building financial, fiscal and political union --
steps they view as crucial to saving Europe's monetary union.
Greece, Ireland and Portugal, overwhelmed by debt, have
resorted to international bailouts and the euro zone last week
pledged up to 100 billion euros to shore up Spain's banking
system. But investors see these as stop-gap measures until
Europe commits to deep budgetary and political integration.
This would require euro-zone nations to give up more
sovereignty and share economic risk, steps that EU leaders say
will take time among the 17 democracies that share the currency,
especially for Germany which would foot the largest bill.
The dangers that Europe's escalating debt crisis would drive
the global economy back into recession for the second time in
less that four years dominated the summit of G20 leaders of
industrialized and developing nations, which represent over 80
percent of world output.
Among commitments in a draft G20 communique obtained by
Reuters was a pledge to consider concrete steps towards a "more
integrated financial architecture" in Europe that would include
common banking supervision, resolution of failed banks and
guarantees for bank depositors.
These steps would help break the link between government
debt and banking problems. Combined with fiscal discipline,
measures to support growth and financial stability, they
represent "important steps toward greater fiscal and economic
integration that lead to sustainable borrowing costs," the draft
communique said.
European Union Council President Herman Van Rompuy repeated
earlier promises to launch the long process of euro zone at its
June summit and finalize it before December.
"I will propose building blocks for deepening our economic
and monetary union so that we can show to the rest of the world
and to the markets that the euro and the euro zone is an
irreversible project and that we want to deepen it and to give
it a strong policy infrastructure," Van Rompuy said in a video
message posted online.
Italy put forward a proposal for the euro zone's rescue
funds to start buying the debt of stricken euro-zone countries,
such as Spain and Italy to start lowering their financing costs,
European officials said. Italian officials have said the plans
would be discussed at a meeting of finance ministers this week.
But Germany said no specific initiative was discussed in Los
Cabos.
A top U.S. official acknowledged that bold action from
Europe will have to wait for the EU summit in late June.
"But we do expect to see a clear direction coming out of Los
Cabos. European leaders are pledging to do all the necessary
measures to safeguard their monetary union," said Treasury Dept.
Under Secretary for International Affairs Lael Brainard.
Four areas are under discussion -- Greece working on reforms
to stay within the euro zone; building a closer financial union;
effective and credible financial backstops to relieve market
pressures on Spain and Italy's borrowing costs; and a shift by
Europe to support growth alongside austerity measures, she said.
One EU official said that banking union can move most
swiftly while the vision of European fiscal union will take
longer to realize, requiring intense political discussion. "It
cannot be done from morning to night," the official said.
The euro zone's apparent progress was welcomed by another of
its most frequent critics. "I think there are signs that the
euro zone are moving towards richer countries standing behind
their banks and standing behind the weaker countries," Br itish
Chancellor George Osborne said.
No less challenging was moving around the resort town which
was teeming with Mexican military and police. Tight security
stalled traffic and meetings were delayed. Russian Finance
Minister Anton Siluanov had to make his way on foot after his
car in the presidential motorcade was blocked by security.
CONNECTED WORLD
G20 leaders left little doubt that Europe is critical to
stabilizing the global recovery.
U.S. President Barack Obama, at the discussion on the global
economy which stretched through dinner on Monday, carefully
spelled out to fellow G20 leaders the risks to growth in an
interlinked globe, diplomats said. He showed how each region is
heavily dependent on demand from the European Union, the world's
largest economic bloc, for their exports and for investment.
"He read out the figures, how much India, China, Korea, etc,
how much they each depend on Europe and the European Union in an
integrated global economy," said one G20 official.
Another G20 official described the conversation as frank.
Each leader stressed the urgency of the situation and there was
a strong call to get ahead of the crisis rather than fighting
fires, the official said.
The draft communique showed the G20 leaders were poised to
pledge that they would "act together to strengthen recovery and
address financial market tensions."
It also said euro zone members would take "all necessary
policy measures to safeguard the integrity and stability of the
area, improve the functioning of financial markets and break the
feedback loop between sovereigns and banks."
Development groups complained that Europe's troubles have
hijacked the summit and pushed into the background the G20's
work on addressing poverty and food shortages.
"Political courage seems to be in short supply in Los
Cabos," said ONE, a global anti-poverty group founded by rock
star Bono.