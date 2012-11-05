* G20 countries worry about weak growth
* Concerns about possible U.S. tax hikes and spending cuts
* IMF says austerity commitments have evolved
* Talks on new targets to continue in early 2013
By Gernot Heller and Francesca Landini
MEXICO CITY, Nov 5 The world's leading economies
gave themselves a bit more wiggle room on Monday to meet targets
for cutting budget deficits rather than risk worsening a
slowdown in many countries, chief among them the United States.
Meeting a day before the U.S. presidential election, which
is being disputed largely on tax and spending issues, the Group
of 20 countries worried that previous commitments to cut in half
the budget shortfalls of advanced economies by the end of next
year might hurt the struggling global economy.
"In light of the weak pace of global growth, they will
ensure that the pace of fiscal consolidation is appropriate to
support the recovery," G20 policymakers said in a communique
after a two-day meeting in Mexico.
The target for cutting deficits was agreed at a summit in
Toronto in 2010, when the global economy seemed to have gotten
past the devastating financial crisis of the previous two years.
It now looks out of reach for some economies, including the
United States, as growth has slowed.
"The objective is for 2013 and there is a slight tendency to
overshoot," said Christine Lagarde, the International Monetary
Fund's managing director. She noted the language on fiscal
issues "has evolved" and took account of situations in different
countries.
While the United States needs to bring its deficits under
control -- its budget gap surpassed $1 trillion for the fourth
year in a row in fiscal 2012 -- many G20 countries are more
worried about a barrage of tax hikes and spending cuts due to
take effect from Jan. 1.
They were penciled in last year to show Washington could
tackle its deep budget problems. But the so-called "fiscal
cliff" could tip the U.S. economy back into recession next year,
and hurt world output, unless Congress cuts a deal quickly after
the presidential and congressional elections on Tuesday.
TIPPING POINT FEARS
Chile's finance minister, Felipe Larrain, said there was an
assumption a U.S. deal would be done. "If we're not able to
resolve the cliff, that could be the tipping point for a much
more complicated scenario in the world economy," he told
Reuters.
The G20 communique said the United States "will carefully
calibrate the pace of fiscal tightening to ensure that public
finances are placed on a sustainable long-run path while
avoiding a sharp fiscal contraction in 2013."
In a bid to show their commitment to controlling their
finances over the long term, advanced G20 countries will come up
with "credible and ambitious" debt targets for beyond 2016, the
existing target for them to stabilize their debt. Those new
targets will be discussed by G20 leaders next year.
Alan Ruskin, global head of G10 FX strategy at Deutsche Bank
in New York, said the policymakers seemed to want to show they
were serious about their long-term fiscal rigor while easing off
a bit on austerity for now.
"The U.S. is putting out a message that it wants to be
credible in the long term but in the short term it believes
growth will do more good," he said.
One idea discussed in Mexico City was to focus more on the
so-called structural deficits of countries with budget problems
that could exclude the costs of recession, such as higher
unemployment and welfare costs and lower tax revenues.
The IMF's Lagarde said budget tightening should be
"structurally targeted rather than fixated on nominal targets."
Germany maintained its insistence that austerity is the best
way to restore confidence and underpin long-term growth.
"A reduction of excessive public debt is unavoidable for
sustained growth," German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble
said, noting Germany was hitting its deficit targets. "With all
due modesty, we would urge others to meet their own
obligations."
ELEVATED RISKS STILL FOR WORLD ECONOMY
The G20's consensus of four years ago, which helped stave
off the risk of a new depression, has given way to persistent
differences over issues such as spending to boost growth and the
right pace of belt-tightening to tackle high debt levels.
The global economy still faces "elevated" risks, including
Europe's debt crisis - centered on Spain and Greece - and
potential problems in Japan, the communique said.
"Global growth remains modest and downside risks are still
elevated," the communique said, pointing also to possible delays
in implementing policy announcements in Europe, securing funding
for this year's budget in Japan, and weaker growth in some
emerging markets.
The wording on Europe referred to differences within the
euro zone over how to build a banking union to bolster its shaky
financial system, during 2013.
The G20 also recommitted to implementing tough new bank
capital rules on time. The rules, known as Basel III, are the
world's response to the financial crisis and are set to be
phased in starting in January.
Regulators in the United States and Europe, home to many of
the world's largest banks, have not yet finalized their versions
of the rules. That had prompted speculation that the timetable
could be pushed forward.
Few expected major agreements in Mexico with heavyweights
such as U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner, European
Central Bank chief Mario Draghi and top Chinese officials all
skipping the meeting. Geithner is expected to stand down after
the U.S. election, even if President Barack Obama is re-elected.