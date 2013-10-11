* Republican offer spurs optimism debt crisis to be averted
* U.S. says debt standoff to be resolved in time--Siluanov
* G20 worried over risk of broad and deep fallout if not
By Lidia Kelly and Krista Hughes
WASHINGTON, Oct 11 Top finance officials from
the G20 leading economies looked set to keep their focus on the
receding risk of a U.S. default at talks on Friday as hopes grew
that Washington could soon clinch a stop-gap deal to ensure it
can keep paying its bills.
Officials from across the Group of 20 nations had warned
that a failure by the U.S. Congress to raise the nation's $16.7
trillion debt ceiling would wreak havoc on the global economy.
The U.S. Treasury has said it could quickly run out of cash
if the cap is not raised by Oct. 17. A failure to lift it,
officials warned, could spark a financial crisis and tip the
world's largest economy into recession with damaging
repercussions that would be felt worldwide.
But that risk receded on Thursday as Republicans presented a
plan to extend the nation's borrowing authority, opening a door
for talks with the White House. Republicans have sought to use
the need to raise the debt limit as leverage to force the White
House to agree on budget cuts or to force changes in Obama's
signature health care law.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew and Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke assured their G20 counterparts at a dinner
on Thursday that a resolution would be reached in time.
"They said that the problem will be solved by the 17th,"
Anton Siluanov, finance minister of this year's G20 host Russia,
told reporters. "Both Lew and Bernanke believe that these
difficulties can be overcome soon."
Talks between the White House and Republican lawmakers
pushed late into the night, but signs of progress earlier had
already fueled the biggest Wall Street rally since Jan. 2.
"It is quite clear that America has been pulled back from
the brink, as sensible people expected," Australian Treasurer
Joe Hockey told reporters ahead of the dinner of top finance
officials from the G20 developed and emerging economies.
"This is an important step forward," he said.
After a second round of talks on Friday, the G20 was due to
issue a communique offering its views on the world economy and
steps that could be taken to strengthen it.
Siluanov said the communique would refer to the G20's shared
worries about what a U.S. debt impasse could mean for the world
economy.
"There will be a general wish for a fast solution of the
problem. There will be a couple of propositions - that we are of
course concerned and that we wish for a speedy resolution of the
situation," he said.
Siluanov added that the statement would be just two pages,
with most of the phrasing taken from a document adopted by G20
leaders at a summit in St. Petersburg in September.
"Very little time has passed since," he said.
Officials from around the world had expressed confidence the
United States would break through the political logjam that had
already led to a partial shutdown of the U.S. government.
The risk of a U.S. default, which G20 officials had always
considered remote but which had appeared on the rise in recent
days, had clouded an already soft outlook for the world economy.
The IMF this week cut its forecasts for global growth,
saying an expected pickup in rich nations, including the United
States, would likely not be enough to offset slower growth in
emerging markets. It warned that forecast would be thrown off
badly were the United States to default.
Some of the sternest warnings to Washington came from the
biggest holders of U.S. government debt.
"They should have the wisdom to solve this problem as soon
as possible," said Yi Gang, the No. 2 at China's central bank.
China is the United States' top foreign creditor with more
than $1.2 trillion of U.S. Treasuries; Japan is a close second.
"The problem needs to be cleared quickly because United
States is in a position where it is pulling the rest of the
world economy," said Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda.