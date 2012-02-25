* Germany unlikely to back larger euro zone bailout fund
next week
* Strengthening firewall could be delayed until later in
March
* No increase in IMF funds before Europe moves
* G20 to lay out roadmap for extra IMF funds
By Jan Strupczewski and Daniel Flynn
MEXICO CITY, Feb 25 Germany may not be
ready to back an increase in Europe's bailout fund at a summit
next week, delaying efforts to meet international demands for
Europe to strengthen its defenses against the region's sovereign
debt crisis.
Many finance leaders of G20 countries, meeting in Mexico
City this weekend, have demanded that Europe strengthen its
firewall as a condition for providing more resources to the
International Monetary Fund.
The two actions would provide greater assurance to markets
that the euro zone debt crisis will not spread.
The G20 joined forces in 2008 to fight back against
financial crisis which blew up in the United States and caused
the worst recession since the 1930s. In the last two years, the
chaos has spread to Europe where highly indebted countries have
been locked out of debt markets and forced to seek bailouts.
Euro zone officials said they do not expect a decision at a
European leaders summit on March 1-2 on combining the resources
of two European rescue funds.
Olli Rehn, European Commissioner for Economic and Monetary
Affairs, said he expected an agreement on stronger European
firewalls will come next month.
"The negotiations are now going on, I am confident that in
the course of March, we will be able to take a decision on the
reinforcement of the combined lending capacity of the ESM and
the EFSF," Rehn told reporters, referring to the two euro zone
bailout funds.
Germany, which has stated strong opposition to increasing
the bailouts, appears to be playing for time. It faces a
critical vote on Monday to win support in the German parliament
for Greece's second rescue package. Many Bundestag members are
skeptical that Greece can meet tough fiscal conditions required
to bring its public debt down to 120 percent of GDP by 2020.
Similar votes are scheduled in the Netherlands and Finland
next week. Germany also wants to see whether enough investors
sign up for the Greek debt swap, which Athens wants to complete
by March 12, a euro zone official said.
"Most euro zone countries are ready to move now, but I am
afraid that Germany will need more time to agree to the
increase, mainly to be able to better manage the Bundestag," the
official said.
After mounting these political hurdles, international
diplomats and euro zone officials expect Germany will concede to
an enlarged EU bailout fund. That in turn would clear the way
for G20 countries to agree to add more resources to the IMF when
they next meet in Washington at the end of April.
"Everybody says there is a pre-condition that Europe makes
more efforts first," South Korea's central bank governor Kim
Choong-soo said on Friday.
Increasing IMF resources is on the agenda when G20 finance
ministers and central bankers from leading economies begin their
meetings on Saturday but a deal will have to wait.
The EU's Rehn said the G20 would probably lay out a roadmap
for getting to an agreement by late April.
STRONG FIREWALLS
At issue is whether Europe will agree to combine its
temporary bailout fund, the European Financial Stability Fund,
with a permanent fund, the European Stability Mechanism, that
takes effect in June.
The ESM has a 500 billion-euro limit but merging the two
would create a firewall of 750 billion euros ($1 trillion) and
go a long way toward convincing markets that Europeans are
committed to bringing the crisis under control.
In addition, the IMF is seeking additional resources of up
to $600 billion which would provide an even bigger wall of cash
to fight the sovereign debt crisis that has already pushed three
euro zone countries -- Greece, Portugal and Ireland -- into IMF
bailouts and has threatened to spread to the much bigger
economies of Italy and Spain.
The United States has said it will not provide more funds
for the IMF. Canada is reluctant too, unless the euro zone makes
a bigger effort. That leaves China and Japan as the two
candidates that potentially would make the largest contribution
to IMF resources through bilateral loans.
One G20 official said there were hopes that China, the
world's second-biggest economy, could contribute some $100
billion to the IMF and Japan another $50 billion. Both countries
have said that the euro zone must move first.
A draft set of conclusions prepared ahead of next week's EU
summit in Brussels showed euro zone leaders will call for an
international deal to increase IMF resources in April, implying
a deal within the euro zone on its bailout funds in March.
"What we can expect, at most, is a reference in the
conclusions suggesting Germany is not closing the door," one
senior euro zone official said.
The concern in Germany has been that bolstering bailout
resources would cause countries to lose the impetus to carry out
badly needed belt-tightening reforms. "It makes no sense, and is
rather harmful," said one German official.
For Germany, rather than quickly combining the funds, one of
the options could be to allow the permanent ESM to reach full
capacity of 500 billion euros more quickly than over five years
from July 2012, as envisaged now.