WASHINGTON, April 21 The following are highlights of comments by
finance ministers and central bankers in Washington this week for a meeting of
the Group of 20 and the semiannual meetings of the International Monetary Fund
and World Bank.
MEXICAN CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR AGUSTIN CARSTENS ON POSSIBLE RATE CUT
"We always have to be very careful and we have to evaluate all the
circumstances.
"Even if the economy grows faster we still have some slack in the overall
economy, the output gap even though it's closing very quickly is still negative,
but more than anything but there is also a lot of slack still in the labor
market. If you see the credit market, the labor market and so on, they don't
seem to be overheating. That is a set of arguments that have led some members of
the board to indicate that there might be space for lower interest rates. There
are other factors alluded to that have prevented that change to take place. But
we will see next week what we decide."
CARSTENS ON FOREX RATE
"I think in general the exchange rate in Mexico has space to appreciate
given the relative strength of the Mexican economy versus the U.S., and our more
stable financial environment. The exchange rate has shown some volatility but
more than anything due to turbulence in the capital markets but once this
turbulence subsides I would say that the exchange rate appreciates."
ECB VICE PRESIDENT VITOR CONSTANCIO ON PRICE STABILITY
"Price stability is not enough to assure financial stability. We had years
of low inflation, we ended up with a financial crisis. The financial crisis
itself affects possibility of guaranteeing price stability. We have to get out
of the safe side and we did, in a big way."
BOJ GOVERNOR MASAAKI SHIRAKAWA ON EASY POLICY
"The side effect (of easy policy) becomes significant when government
commitment to fiscal consolidation is weak. A temporary lull due to a decline in
bond yields is likely to dilute a sense of urgency among the government and the
public, weakening the momentum of progress toward fiscal reform ...
"If the government continues to run such fiscal deficits, the possibility
rises where central banks are forced to supply unlimited amount of liquidity.
Historically the consequences of this is uncontrollable inflation."
"In principle, central banks should not enter the realm of quasi-fiscal
policy. But someone has to act boldly, that's why central banks acted boldly.
The BOJ is a case in point. ... It is very dangerous to act as a lender of last
resort to the government. This is the final form of the mixing of fiscal and
monetary policy."
BRAZIL FINANCE MINISTER MANTEGA ON CHRISTINE LAGARDE'S LEADERSHIP:
"One year is not enough to test a person, but she is doing fine. We left
this IMF meeting with two key achievements. One was the strengthening of the
European firewall, which was a result of pressure from the IMF and the G20. And
now we're leaving here with more than $400 billion for the IMF, which is a
global firewall.
"I believe she has steered the issues well, she has been able to overcome
conflict. We often have conflicts of opinion, but she has been doing a good
articulation in global economic issues."
MANTEGA ON IMFC DISCUSSIONS:
"One of the central discussions was whether the world economy needs more
stimulus or not - that was a key issue.'
"Countries were pretty divided about that. European countries mostly believe
that you just need to carry on the fiscal consolidation and economies will
adjust.'
"But the IMF showed a worrisome picture, with a very strong fall in demand
from European countries that can spillover into the rest of the world as it
reduces markets for emerging economies, making a recovery difficult for European
countries themselves.'
"It was an intense discussion and our position in regards to that is that,
first of all, advanced economies that are in a difficult fiscal position need to
carry on their fiscal adjustment and can not help. But those with a solid fiscal
position also need to worry about an economic recovery.
"In third place, emerging market countries that are decelerating need to
need to maintain their pace of economic growth, and some can even speed up their
growth pace. There is no risk of economic overheating in some emerging countries
like the FMI suggested (in its World Economic Outlook report).
"With China, India and Russia slowing down, you have a dangerous situation
that can jeopardize (global economic growth in) 2013 as well. 2012 will be a
year of slow growth overall, so this is the time to act."
INDIA FINANCE MINISTER PRANAB MUKHERJEE ON EURO ZONE:
"We welcome the recent efforts by EU to raise the size of its firewall and
we feel that EU efforts should continue to play the primary role for its members
as and when the situation so demands. We feel that IMF assistance should only
underpin the EU's efforts and play a catalytic role in order to provide
confidence to investors. The amounts of the assistance required will inevitably
require a fair burden sharing arrangement between the IMF, the EU and the
country concerned.
MUKHERJEE ON IMF CONTRIBUTIONS:
"We would also stress that any financial contributions made should be
voluntary and not in any way linked with future voice or governance reform.
Further these contributions need to retain their temporary character; they
should not be looked upon as a substitute to quota resources. At the same time
it is important that innocent bystanders affected by the crisis, particularly
low income countries, are adequately protected and there should be sufficient
resources available for them.
ITALIAN DEPUTY FINANCE MINISTER VITTORIO GRILLI ON EUROPEAN RISKS:
"In a global economic scenario with lights and shadows, Europe is still seen
as a center of risks that can cause markets turbulence."
"The acute moment of the crisis in Italy is over. There is no need for IMF
additional fiscal monitoring. Italy is taking part into the normal Article 4
monitoring."
SPANISH FINANCE MINISTER LUIS DE GUINDOS DENIED GOVERNMENT WOULD PUT UP
PUBLIC FUNDS TO HELP SPANISH BANKS:
"There will not be even the most minimal public support."
DE GUINDOS ON EUROPEAN ECONOMY:
"We see that in Europe, the data, the forward-looking indicators, suggest
somehow that the deceleration will not be as soft as that which was expected
some months ago."
GERMAN FINANCE MINISTER WOLFGANG SCHAEUBLE ON DIRECT MONEY FOR BANK FROM
BAILOUT-FUNDS"
"The treaties are totally explicit and therefore there are no discussions
about that. We will not discuss this."
"The issue is already decided."
SCHAEUBLE ON IMF QUOTA REFORM:
"I did not hear any clear announcement from the U.S. that they will be able
to deliver until the annual-meeting of the IMF starts in October."
"The Europeans will approve the reform, as it has been agreed, at the
annual-conference of the IMF in October."
"In Germany we are near the end of the process."
BUNDESBANK PRESIDENT JENS WEIDMANN ON DIRECT MONEY FOR BANKS:
"The main problem is, when you give directly money to the banks from the
bailout funds, that you cannot provide conditionality. This is a crucial element
in the design of present instruments for help."
"There is no reason to change the treaty."
WEIDMANN ON EUROPEAN FISCAL COMPACT:
"For the fiscal compact the same is true as for fiscal policy in general:
that you only can restore confidence over time. Because France ... was one of
the two countries putting the contract forward, therefore the development in
this country is of special importance for the compact."
IMF MANAGING DIRECTOR CHRISTINE LAGARDE ON PORTUGAL'S REFORM EFFORTS:
"The Portuguese program has been under way for less than a year now ... so
it's the program of Portugal as negotiated with the IMF but it's their program.
What we do is that we conduct regular review - as you know we send a mission
team on the ground, they work with the authorities to make sure that the targets
have been reached within the timetable that has been adopted and agreed between
us. So I don't see any reason for any change to the Portuguese program. I think
the review that was conducted certainly concluded that the program was on
track."
IMFC CHAIRMAN THARMAN SHANMUGARATNAM ON INCREASED CLOUT OF EMERGING
ECONOMIES:
"One of the things we'll also have to watch out for in the non-Western part
of the world is hubris. We'll have to avoid thinking that we've got it all right
and whether it's on fiscal policies, or savings policies or competitiveness
policies, that we've discovered the new golden equivalent. There's a lot of
learning to do on both sides."
SHANMUGARATNAM ON FISCAL AND ECONOMIC REFORMS:
"So it is not just the budgetary reforms, the tax reforms, and spending
reforms that are important but also the growth reforms and that involves the way
we craft our fiscal adjustments, the way we go about our tax and spending
policies but very importantly involves structural reforms in order to bring
confidence and investment back in our economies."
SHANMUGARATNAM ON CAPITAL FLOWS:
"There was a recognition that in instances where you face severe volatility
of capital flows, some form of management of those capital flows could be
sensible."
SCHAEUBLE ON IMF RESOURCES:
"At the global level, we brought the discussion on the IMF resource increase
to a successful close. This should help rebuild confidence and continue
stabilizing the still fragile situation"
SCHAEUBLE ON EUROPE:
"There is substantial progress in reducing deficits in Europe. But the
crisis is still threatening the liquidity and solvency of financial institutions
and whole countries. This is why - for us Europeans - it is so important and
crucial to pursue credible fiscal adjustment. ... Even for those countries who
are close to achieving sound public finances there is no room for 'adventure',
they are and must remain anchors of stability."
SCHAEUBLE ON DEBT PROBLEMS IN OTHER COUNTRIES:
"The United States and Japan in particular need to tackle their public
deficits and debt. This requires a credible medium-term strategy. We understand
the political constraints but there is no way around it and there is urgency. I
think that this calls for renewing the Toronto commitments at a minimum and also
a clear strategy for the years beyond. It would be wrong to claim that there is
still 'fiscal space' to use. It would jeopardize sovereign refinancing in the
markets."
SCHAEUBLE ON REFORMS AND CENTRAL BANK POLICY:
"We should also not forget the significant structural reform needs in other
advanced economies. These should help orderly deleveraging and sustained growth.
Moreover, successful fiscal reform and sustainable growth are important to be
able to exit from very expansionary and unorthodox monetary policies. We all
know that such policies are not without serious risks especially if maintained
for too long."
SCHAEUBLE ON REGULATION:
"Exit strategies must go hand in hand with our regulatory reforms for
financial institutions and markets. If we now lean back and depart from
Pittsburgh we risk the next global crisis. Proper functioning of financial
services - I stress the word 'services' - is key also for growth of the real
economy."
BRAZILIAN FINANCE MINISTER GUIDO MANTEGA ON WHY BRICS ARE NOT ANNOUNCING
CONTRIBUTION AMOUNTS TO IMF NOW:
"For several reasons. First, because the conditions we are imposing can be
better met if we determine the amounts a bit later. Our demands are mostly for
reforms, and those reforms are always finding obstacles. It's very easy for the
Europeans to get the money and not do any reforms. Time is on their side. ...
"Emerging countries are generally poorer than advanced economies, and it's
always difficult to explain why you're giving money that will benefit a rich
country."
U.S. TREASURY SECRETARY TIMOTHY GEITHNER ON EURO ZONE CRISIS:
"In Europe, leaders have taken important action in recent weeks and months
to strengthen their crisis response, reduce financial stress, and lay the
foundations for greater stability. The success of the next phase of the crisis
response will hinge on Europe's willingness and ability, together with the
European Central Bank, to apply its tools and processes creatively, flexibly and
aggressively to support countries as they implement reforms and stay ahead of
markets."
GEITHNER ON IMF ROLE IN EUROPE:
"The IMF can and should play a complementary role in a comprehensive and
well-designed European response. We welcome the pledges by several International
Monetary Fund members to provide bilateral loans to the Fund. The IMF has
substantial capacity to play its systemic role in the global economy and thus
help address, if necessary, the effects of the European crisis on the rest of
the world. We also welcome the commitment by the G-20 and the International
Monetary and Financial Committee to incorporate additional safeguards to protect
IMF resources."
GEITHNER ON CHINA FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATE POLICY:
"We ... need to see stronger acceleration of growth in domestic demand in
current account surplus economies, as well as greater exchange rate flexibility
in countries such as China. China's recent decision to widen the daily trading
band for its exchange rate, if implemented in a way that allows the value of the
exchange rate to reflect market forces, could contribute to this rebalancing.
While we welcome the progress to date, the process of correcting the
misalignment of China's exchange rate remains incomplete and further
appreciation is necessary, and in China's interest
CHINA'S CENTRAL BANK ON INCREASED FUNDING FOR IMF:
"Regarding increasing resources for the IMF on the basis of a consensus in
the international community, China will not be absent from the table."
"(China) believes Europe fully possesses the wisdom and ability to
appropriately address the euro debt crisis, and China has confidence in the
economic and financial stability of the euro zone."