By Krista Hughes
| MEXICO CITY
MEXICO CITY Feb 22 Europe's debt crisis
will dominate talks between Group of 20 (G20) policymakers this
weekend as the rest of the world looks for pledges that the euro
zone will boost its crisis safety net.
Advanced and developing nations alike are keen for
reassurances that the European Union will do whatever it takes
to limit fallout from the crisis and convincing answers could
help officials inch closer to boosting the firepower of the
International Monetary Fund (IMF) so it can better help victims.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner and Financial Stability
Board Chairman Mark Carney are among those scheduled to attend
the Feb. 25-26 meeting, along with officials from developing
powers such as Brazil, India and China, whose support is crucial
for any boost to IMF resources.
But G20 finance ministers and central bankers are not
expected to decide specifics when they gather in Mexico City
ahead of talks between EU leaders on their firewall plans the
following week.
"It is highly unlikely that the G20 will reach a concrete
agreement on IMF funding this month," one official from the bloc
said. "It's impossible that a decision on IMF resources could
come first before the euro zone comes up with its own firewall."
The IMF is seeking to more than double its firepower by
raising an extra $600 billion to help countries deal with the
fallout from the debt crisis, but the plan faces resistance from
countries including the United States and Canada.
Many countries outside the 17-member euro zone say the
region must first put up more of its own money to contain
contagion, for example by combining the lending abilities of its
two bailout funds, which together would add up to about 750
billion euros ($992 billion) of still-uncommitted funds.
EU leaders will decide whether to combine the temporary and
permanent funds at a March 1-2 summit and draft conclusions seen
by Reuters show they plan to call for the G20 to boost IMF funds
in April, when policymakers meet again in Washington.
Analysts also see little chance of major progress at the
meeting given the down-to-the-wire negotiations over every step
of Europe's response to the debt crisis so far.
"It's all about Greece, the euro zone crisis and containing
contagion from that," Capital Economics economist Neil Shearing
said. "The expectations bar is very low."
HINT AT STRONGER FIREWALL
Still, in a nod to concern about Europe's determination to
tackle the crisis, which has knocked more than 10 percent off
the euro in just over two years, a second G20 source said
Europe was prepared to hint at a stronger firewall -- paving
the way for the Feb. 26 communique to include at least a
reference to boosting IMF resources.
The official said about $250 billion of the extra IMF
funding would come from Europe and the onus was on China and
Japan to provide most of the rest, with small contributions also
possible from Brazil, Argentina, Switzerland and Australia.
Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Tuesday
policymakers were not yet at the stage of deciding the size of
individual contributions and other G20 officials who spoke on
condition of anonymity also saw no details being discussed until
April, the last chance before a G20 leaders' summit in June.
"It is possible we will have only a 'tour of the table' on
increasing IMF resources at next Saturday's meeting," a third
G20 official said.
Policymakers also play down the chance of a tougher stance
on currency flexibility, a big theme in past years as countries
such as the United States sought to put pressure on China to let
the yuan appreciate.
This year, the issue has been overshadowed by the euro zone
crisis, not least because of hopes that China will dip into its
reserves to give an extra $100 billion to the IMF -- a donation
which will probably come at a price.
At the weekend meeting, the first of finance ministers and
central bankers under Mexico's presidency, there will be
pressure on the Europeans to show they mean to keep a promise to
cut their over-representation at the IMF in favor of developing
countries.
Mexico has promised a trimmed-down, back-to-basics G20
program but talks will still include topics ranging from the
global economic outlook to international financial institutions,
increasing access to banking services and financial education
for developing countries.
G20 policymakers will be briefed on progress towards making
financial operators on the fringes of the traditional bank
system hold more capital as part of stronger rules for the $60
trillion shadow banking sector.
Leaders from the G20 countries have asked their regulatory
task force, the Financial Stability Board, to come up with
recommendations for regulating shadow banking, which involves
credit, leverage and deposit-like funding on a large, lightly
regulated scale.
Delegates may also discuss possible candidates to succeed
Robert Zoellick as World Bank president when he steps down in
June, although it is unlikely that emerging markets would field
a candidate to challenge seriously the U.S. hold on the global
lender's leadership.