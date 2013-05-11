* G7 talks focus on reform of banking sector
* Japan escapes rap for weak yen, Germany says is watching
* UK's Osborne plays down differences on austerity measures
* Draghi says no call on central banks to do more
By William Schomberg and Gernot Heller
AYLESBURY, England, May 11 Group of Seven
finance officials agreed on Saturday to redouble efforts to deal
with failing banks and gave a green light to Japan's drive to
galvanise its economy.
British finance minister George Osborne said the finance
ministers and central bankers meeting 40 miles outside London
focused on unfinished bank reforms, with signs that plans for a
euro zone banking union are fraying.
"It is important to complete swiftly our work to ensure that
no banks are too big to fail," Osborne told reporters after
hosting a two-day meeting in a stately home set in rolling
countryside.
"We must put regimes in place ... to deal with failing banks
and to protect taxpayers and to do so in a globally consistent
manner," he said.
The emergency rescue of Cyprus after a near meltdown in
March served as a reminder of the need to finish an overhaul of
the banking sector, five years after the world financial crisis
began.
Germany has come under pressure to give more support to a
banking union in the euro zone. The plan could help strengthen
the single currency area, but Berlin worries it may pay too much
for future bank bailouts if it signs up to a scheme to wind up
stricken lenders.
While the first step - to create a single bank supervisor
under the European Central Bank - looks set to be in place by
mid-2014, a second pillar, a 'resolution' fund to close failed
banks, is in doubt. And there is little prospect that a single
deposit guarantee scheme will ever see the light of day.
A senior U.S. Treasury official said the talks at the
17th-century Hartwell House zeroed in on the need not just for
better bank supervision but also to clean up balance sheets so
lending can pick up.
"There was a sense of urgency among the euro area
participants," the official said.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble countered that
the euro zone was no longer the main risk to the world economy.
As at previous international meetings, Japan escaped any
censure for printing money on a scale that has pushed the yen
sharply lower.
Osborne said the G7 - the United States, Germany, Japan,
Britain, Italy, France and Canada - reaffirmed that fiscal and
monetary policy should be aimed at domestic concerns, not
currency manipulation.
"We will not target exchange rates," Osborne said. "I would
say that the statement by the G7 of earlier this year was a
successful statement and one that has been held to."
The yen hit a four-year low against the dollar on Friday
, driven in part by Japanese investors shifting into
foreign bonds, a move that had been expected since the Bank of
Japan unveiled a massive stimulus plan.
But having urged Tokyo for years to do something to revive
its economy, other world powers are not in a strong position to
complain now that it is doing so. Then there is the fact that
central banks such as the Federal Reserve and Bank of England
have printed money in the way the Bank of Japan is.
Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said the G7 had levelled
no criticism at Japan's monetary policy but Schaeuble said there
had been "intense discussions" and that the situation would be
monitored carefully.
GROWTH DEBATE
Debate has also heated up about the need for governments to
ease up on austerity, something Germany, Britain and Canada view
with caution but Washington, Paris and Rome favour.
Osborne said there was less disagreement about whether
governments should focus on debt-cutting or growth-boosting
measures than is commonly assumed.
"Everyone is clear that there needs to be credible
medium-term fiscal consolidation ... We also agreed that there
needs to be flexibility," he said. "Growth prospects remain
uneven and we can't take the global recovery for granted."
But his suggestion before the meeting that it should
consider what more monetary policy could do to support economic
recovery appeared to fall on deaf ears.
"There wasn't any call to do more," European Central Bank
chief Mario Draghi told reporters after the meeting.
"It is quite clear that all central banks have done a lot,
each one within its own mandate. So (the meeting) was just
taking note of this ... All of us have really been active."
Several officials from visiting delegations questioned why
Britain had called the gathering just three weeks after they and
others met at International Monetary Fund meetings in
Washington, but Bank of England Governor Mervyn King said the
informal nature of the discussions had paid dividends.
"Freed from burden to agree a communique, the principals
engaged more with each than I can recall before and as a result
genuinely made real progress in taking forward some of the
questions and issues that are facing the G7," he said.