By Luke Baker
BRUSSELS, June 4 The world's leading
industrialised nations meet without Russia for the first time in
17 years on Wednesday, leaving President Vladimir Putin out of
the talks in retaliation for his seizure of Crimea and Russia's
part in destabilising eastern Ukraine.
The two-day Group of Seven summit, taking place in Brussels
rather than the previously planned Russian Black Sea resort of
Sochi, will cover foreign policy, economics, trade and energy
security.
The latter is an issue of particularly high sensitivity to
Europe after months of tension with Moscow, which supplies
nearly a third of Europe's oil and gas.
While it is the first time Russia will not be at the table
since joining the club in 1997, Putin will still hold one-on-one
talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Britain's David
Cameron and French President Francois Hollande this week, on the
sidelines of the 70th anniversary of the D-Day landings.
The decision to drop Russia from the group was taken by its
other members - the United States, Germany, France, Britain,
Canada, Japan and Italy - in March, after Moscow seized Crimea
and annexed it, a move not recognised internationally.
Since then, the EU and the United States have imposed travel
bans and asset freezes on senior Russian and Crimean officials
and threatened to apply much harder-hitting economic and trade
measures if Moscow is deemed for have further destabilised
eastern Ukraine.
While Russia retains substantial forces on Ukraine's eastern
border, and pro-Russia militias are operating in many towns,
presidential elections took place relatively peacefully across
the whole of Ukraine last month, which the West took as a signal
of Moscow's readiness not to escalate the crisis.
That sense of increased cooperation has raised questions
about whether the European Union, with its critical trade and
energy ties with Russia, could soon seek ways of drawing Moscow
back into the fold, such as allowing it to rejoin the G8.
Officials responsible for coordinating this week's summit
did not rule that out on Tuesday, but said Moscow had a long way
to go to prove its intentions were sound and that it was capable
of acting like a "normal democratic country".
"It's a bit early at this stage, but I wouldn't rule out the
heads of state discussing how they see the future of the G7 or
the G8," said one European official.
"It was Russia that distanced itself from the G8 via its
actions in Ukraine. It is up to Russia to behave in line with
international law and the values of the G8. That would be the
prerequisite for the G8 to become the G8 again."
At the same time, another official added: "We cannot exclude
that if there is an aggravation of the situation, the EU or the
G7 will have to consider further measures against Russia."
Russia denies that it is behind the revolt in eastern
Ukraine. It also asserts the right to protect Russian-speakers
in the region.
ECONOMICS AND TRADE
The Wednesday-Thursday summit will begin with a dinner to
discuss foreign policy, including Russia and EU assistance to
Ukraine, as well as Syria, Afghanistan, Mali, the Central
African Republic and North Korea, officials said.
Economic discussions on Thursday morning are expected to be
dominated by trade, including ongoing EU-U.S., EU-Canada and
EU-Japan free-trade negotiations, cooperation on tax avoidance
and efforts to sustain the global economic recovery.
"Supporting growth and jobs remains the key priority for the
G7 members and recovery is taking hold," said a summit briefing
paper distributed on Tuesday.
"Leaders are expected to call for continued and sustained
growth in order to bring down unemployment, particularly among
young people and the long-term unemployed," it said, adding that
financial reforms including stronger institutions and putting an
end to 'too-big-to-fail' banks would also be addressed.
After economics, leaders will discuss energy and climate
policy, including efforts to diversify supplies - code in Europe
for shifting away from dependence on Russian oil and gas - and
reduce carbon emissions via greater energy efficiency.
The summit's last session, over lunch on Thursday, will
cover development assistance, including disease control and
vaccination programmes in Africa and food security.
(Writing by Luke Baker Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)