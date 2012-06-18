LOS CABOS, Mexico, June 18 Canadian Prime
Minister Stephen Harper said on Monday the United States and
other countries have expressed interest in Canada joining the
Trans-Pacific Partnership trade talks.
"An important part of our agenda for growth is an ambitious
trade agenda. We're delighted that the Americans and others have
indicated an interest in seeing Canada join the Trans-Pacific
Partnership," Harper said.
Earlier in the day, the United States invited Mexico to join
the TPP talks, currently being negotiated among nine countries
-- the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Peru, Chile,
Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam and Brunei. Canada, Japan and
Mexico asked to join the negotiations in November.
Harper made the comments at Mexican seaside resort of Los
Cabos during the G20.