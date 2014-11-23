Tiger Woods of the U.S. during the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, August 8, 2014. REUTERS/John Sommers II/Files

Tiger Woods, who plans to return to competition in less than two weeks after a three-month absence, said on Saturday that he is working with a new coach, Chris Como, on his swing.

Woods, who has been plagued by back issues and underwent back surgery in March, broke ties with swing coach Sean Foley in August.

"Happy to have Chris Como consulting and working with me on my swing. I'm excited to be back competing," Woods said on his Twitter account (@TigerWoods).

The 14-times major winner is expected to tee it up at the Hero World Challenge, his annual tournament benefitting the Tiger Woods Foundation starting on Dec. 4 at Isleworth near Orlando, Florida.

The Texas-based Como, 36, has also worked with South African former Masters champion Trevor Immelman, Australian Aaron Baddeley and American Jamie Lovemark.

Woods said he was introduced to Como this summer by four-time PGA Tour winner Notah Begay, his friend and former college teammate at Stanford.

"Subsequently we had several good conversations about the golf swing," Woods said in a statement.

"I've worked with him about a month since I started practicing. Chris will consult and work with me during the year."

After missing the cut at the PGA Championship following a back issue, Woods decided to shut down for several months and announced he was parting with Foley, his coach of four years.

Woods, 38, played just eight times worldwide in a winless 2014 and after surgery to alleviate a disk issue missed the Masters and the U.S. Open and finished 69th at the British Open.

The longtime former world number one, who held the top spot in May 2014, has slipped to 23 in the world rankings.

Woods won eight events on the PGA Tour with Foley, but none were major championships. His last major victory came at the 2008 U.S. Open.

(Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Gene Cherry)