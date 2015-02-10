ISTANBUL, Feb 10 Following are the key points of
a communique released by G20 finance officials at the end of a
two-day meeting in Istanbul.
- Growth in the global economy remains uneven and although
the recovery is in progress, it is slow, especially in some
advanced economies, notably the euro area and Japan. Some
emerging market economies are slowing down with significant
variations across countries and regions, while the growth
outlook for low-income developing countries continues to be
strong, albeit with some moderation recently.
- We note that the sharp decline in oil prices, reflecting
both supply and demand factors, will provide some boost to
global growth, but with varying implications across economies.
In particular, the decline will increase the purchasing power of
oil importing economies and will exert downward pressure on
inflation, though temporarily. However, the outlook for oil
prices remains uncertain.
- Prolonged low inflation alongside sluggish growth and
protracted demand weaknesses in some advanced economies may
increase the risk of persistent stagnation. Accordingly, we will
continuously review our monetary and fiscal policy settings and
act decisively, if needed.
- Some advanced economies with stronger growth prospects are
moving closer to conditions that would allow for policy
normalization. In an environment of diverging monetary policy
settings and rising financial market volatility, policy settings
should be carefully calibrated and clearly communicated to
minimize negative spillovers.
- We will deliver our leaders' agreement to implement fiscal
policies flexibly to take into account near-term economic
conditions, so as to support economic growth and job creation,
while putting debt as a share of GDP on a sustainable path.
- We will stick to our previous exchange rate commitments
and will resist protectionism.
- While we remain committed to implement our entire growth
strategies, we will consolidate our monitoring mechanism by
mostly focusing on the key commitments that have the greatest
impact on growth. We will present the first accountability
report of the implementation of our growth strategies at the
Antalya Summit.
- We remain deeply disappointed with the continued delay in
progressing the IMF quota and governance reforms agreed in 2010
... Recognizing the importance of these reforms for the
credibility, legitimacy and effectiveness of the IMF, we
reaffirm that their earliest implementation remains our highest
priority for the Fund. We continue to urge the United States to
ratify the 2010 reforms as soon as possible.
- Critical steps remain to be taken especially in addressing
the too-big-to-fail problem, notably finalizing the proposed
common international standard on total-loss-absorbing-capacity
for global systemically important banks by the Antalya Summit
... We will finalize the methodology for identifying
systemically important financial institutions beyond the banking
and insurance sector by the end of 2015 and design policy
measures to be applied thereafter.
- Considering the impact terrorist acts can have on our
societies and economies, we commit to deepen our cooperation and
urge all countries to speed-up their compliance with the
relevant international standards, in particular, concerning the
exchange of information and the freezing of terrorist assets.