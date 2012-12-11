LONDON Dec 11 Stumbling efforts to align global
book-keeping rules for investors should be halted and focus
shifted to forging top quality standards, a leading accounting
body said on Tuesday.
The London-based ICAEW called for the first time for the
International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), whose rules are
used in over 100 countries, to end a decade-long "convergence"
project with its U.S. counterpart, the FASB.
It is the latest sign of growing frustration at how the
alignment efforts, called for by world leaders, have stumbled as
the United States drags its feet over adopting IASB rules.
Nigel Sleigh-Johnson, head of the ICAEW's financial
reporting faculty, said in a report to be published on Wednesday
the era of convergence should be ended.
The IASB should concentrate on forging top quality rules for
countries that apply its standards, known as IFRS, he said.
"It is better that the IASB and FASB boards issue separate
standards, than deliver unsatisfactory compromise solutions or
do nothing at all," Sleigh-Johnson said.
The IASB and FASB have been locked in joint board meetings
for a decade to forge what the Group of 20 countries (G20) call
a single set of high quality common standards.
Bringing the world's biggest capital market on board is seen
as turning IASB into a truly global standard setter but industry
officials already point out that new capital raising is already
shifting east to Asia and the United States will become
relatively less important.
The IASB has just opened its first overseas office in Tokyo.
The deadline for convergence has been pushed back several
times due to clashes over key rules, and has now been set for
mid-2013 though few believe this will be met.
"The G20 should end its calls for convergence and play a
more active role in promoting the adoption of IFRS. As a minimum
listed companies should be given the option of reporting under
IFRS," Sleigh-Johnson said.
IASB Chairman Hans Hoogervorst sent a veiled warning to the
United States in a speech in New York last week.
"IFRS already has a global impact and that will not change.
So there is no longer any risk of IFRS disintegrating as a
result of a standstill in the United States," he said.
There are four Americans on the IASB board and Hoogervorst
faces calls for a cull in favour of giving seats to countries
that apply IFRS, such as Canada.
Membership of the IASB's monitoring board, made up of
regulators and other public interest officials, will also depend
in future on applying or committing to apply IFRS rules.
"I believe the United States should remain an important
participant in our institutions and activities. But obviously,
U.S. influence will be commensurate with its commitment to our
standards," Hoogervorst said in his speech.
The ICAEW said it is likely to prove untenable for countries
to hold out and stick to national accounting rules.
Smaller, domestically-focused U.S. companies fear high costs
in switching to IFRS and Congress is also leery of handing over
regulatory sovereignty in a crucial area to a foreign body.
