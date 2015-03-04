(Adds industry reaction)
By Huw Jones
LONDON, March 4 Global regulators published
revised proposals on Wednesday for supervising the world's
biggest mutual funds following fierce industry pushback in the
United States and elsewhere.
The Group of 20 economies' (G20) regulatory task force, the
Financial Stability Board (FSB), said the industry had called
for a more detailed analysis of systemic risks for determining
which institutions should come under the new rules.
The initial consultation set a simple size threshold of $100
billion of assets under management, above which the funds would
come under the new rules.
This time round, the FSB, in conjunction with the
International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), a
global securities watchdog, has proposed a new twin approach to
cover traditional funds and their managers, rather than just the
funds themselves.
Funds with $30 billion in net asset value or $200 billion in
gross assets under management would come under the net. For
asset managers, the FSB is seeking feedback on whether there
should be a particular monetary value as a threshold for
including them.
Having twin "methodologies" allows for one or several funds
but not the actual manager to be deemed systemically important.
Conversely, an asset manager could come under the net but not
the fund being managed.
The FSB said it is considering excluding sovereign wealth
funds, public financial institutions, and pension funds from the
new rules.
"The revised proposal marks an important step towards
addressing any too-big-to-fail problems amongst entities that
are neither banks nor insurers," FSB Chairman Mark Carney, who
is also governor of the Bank of England, said in a statement.
"These include finance companies, market intermediaries,
investment funds and asset managers."
The FSB said once the criteria has been finalised by the end
of this year, it will draw up a list of the non-banks that will
face extra, yet-to-be-determined supervisory measures.
The first consultation on criteria for identifying big
non-banks identified 14 big U.S. funds, triggering new criticism
from the Investment Company Institute, a Washington based funds
trade body.
The ICI said the revised proposals have taken a "giant step
backward" as they continue to single out big, highly regulated
U.S. funds, especially by introducing criteria to sweep large
asset managers into the net.
For finance companies and broker-dealers, the FSB has
proposed a threshold of $100 billion in balance sheet total
assets. Private funds, such as hedge funds and private equity
funds, would come under the net if they have gross notional
exposures of $400 billion or more.
The FSB has already approved new rules for supervising the
world's top 30 banks and 9 insurers, which include holding more
capital in some cases.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Carolyn Cohn, Mark Heinrich
and David Evans)