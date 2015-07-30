LONDON, July 30 Global work on whether big asset
managers should face tougher rules because of their size has
been put on hold in favour of focusing on their activities, the
Financial Stability Board said on Thursday.
The FSB had proposed a method for identifying large asset
managers which could then face extra scrutiny, a move which has
been fiercely opposed by the sector.
Last month, IOSCO, a global regulatory body for market
supervisors and FSB member, said it would no longer work on the
project, saying asset managers should not be viewed as banks.
The FSB, regulatory task force for the Group of 20 economies
(G20), said on Thursday it will focus instead on separate work
on financial stability risks from asset management activities
and market liquidity.
"This work will evaluate the role that existing or
additional activity-based policy measures could play in
mitigating potential risks, and make policy recommendations as
necessary," the FSB said in a statement.
The FSB will discuss the initial findings in September and
develop activities-based policy recommendations as necessary by
spring 2016.
