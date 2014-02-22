SYDNEY Feb 22 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda said on Saturday the fact the Federal Reserve is tapering
its massive stimulus programme underscores the strength of the
U.S. economy, which is positive for emerging economies and for
global growth in the long-term.
He also said the G20 finance leaders gathering in Sydney
over the weekend will discuss recent market volatility that has
hit some emerging economies.
"As for us, we'll explain how our qualitative and
quantitative easing is making initial success, and how Japan is
making steady progress toward our 2 percent price target,"
Kuroda told reporters.
The BOJ has maintained its huge monetary stimulus deployed
in April last year, which aims to accelerate consumer inflation
to 2 percent in roughly two years via aggressive asset purchases
in a country mired in deflation for 15 years.