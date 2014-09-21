BEIJING, Sept 21 China will not dramatically alter its economic policy because of any one economic indicator, Finance Minister Lou Jiwei said on Sunday.

Lou made the remarks at a meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors from the G20 countries in Australia, according to a statement from the People's Bank of China, China's central bank.

China cannot rely on government spending to increase infrastructure investment, Lou said.