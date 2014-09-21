BRIEF-Firstatlantic Financial Holdings reports Q1 earnings per share $0.12
* Q1 earnings per share $0.12
BEIJING, Sept 21 China will not dramatically alter its economic policy because of any one economic indicator, Finance Minister Lou Jiwei said on Sunday.
Lou made the remarks at a meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors from the G20 countries in Australia, according to a statement from the People's Bank of China, China's central bank.
China cannot rely on government spending to increase infrastructure investment, Lou said. (Reporting By Megha Rajagopalan and Koh Guiqing; Editing by Paul Tait)
April 28 A top U.S. financial regulator said on Friday that it closed the banking unit of First NBC Bank Holding Co, three days after the lender reported accounting issues dating back to at least 2015.