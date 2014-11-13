SYDNEY Nov 13 Chinese President Xi Jinping's
upcoming visit to the remote island state of Tasmania
underscores Australia's push to ramp up agricultural exports,
with the two countries on the verge of signing a free trade
agreement.
Australia is attempting to transition from a reliance on
exports of minerals such as coal and iron ore to expanding its
food and agricultural exports to a growing Asian middle class,
moving from a "mining boom" to a "dining boom".
A free trade agreement with China would be a huge boost for
that aim and Tasmania, the only Australian state with a ban on
genetically modified food crops and animal feed, is at the heart
of the country's high-end production.
China is already Australia's largest trading partner, with
two-way trade of about $150 billion in 2013. But China has been
concerned about opening its markets to Australian food and
unhappy with strict Australian limits on investment by China's
state-owned enterprises.
In Australia, meanwhile, ownership of farmland by foreign
investors is a sensitive issue, but Prime Minister Tony Abbott
has made reaching an agreement with China a priority.
Expectations are high that a deal will be announced after
Xi's visit for the Group of 20 summit in Brisbane.
Xi will follow his Australian state visit with a trip to New
Zealand, which already has a free trade agreement with China,
benefiting from phased out tariffs in its key dairy industry.
On the eve of Xi's visit, Australian officials said a
separate deal was almost agreed for Australia to eventually
export up to 1 million head of cattle a year to China, worth
about A$1 billion ($856 million), to help meet a growing
appetite for red meat.
Tasmania has found a range of its high-end produce, from
beef, to salmon and the mustard-like wasabi, in great demand in
Asia.
Xi will be presented with a "Bobbie Bear", a lavender and
wheat stuffed soft toy that became a craze in China after
actress Zhang Xinyu said it was her favourite bedtime companion,
when he visits Hobart next week.
Media said Xi would also hold talks on using Hobart as a
base for its Antarctic territory, where it has been rapidly
expanding its presence.
China's official Xinhua news agency reported this week that
China plans to install a satellite facility in Antarctica, where
it is also building its fifth station and planning an airstrip.
