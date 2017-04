SYDNEY The Group of 20 advanced and emerging countries will adopt a target of lifting growth by more than two percentage points above the current outlook over the next five years, according to the final draft of the communique, a G20 official said on Sunday.

The group of leading advanced and emerging countries also pledged to take concrete action to increase employment and investment, said the official, who was speaking on condition of anonymity.

(Reporting by Sydney G20 team; Editing by John Mair)