SYDNEY Feb 22 A target of boosting the global
economic growth rate over the next five years that is being
discussed at the Group of 20 meeting is a welcome and realistic
goal, French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Saturday.
"We can obtain substantial growth gains of around 0.5
percent a year or 2.5 percent over five years as long as the
reforms are coordinated," Moscovici told a group of reporters at
the meeting in Sydney. "These are ambitious intentions but not
unrealistic."
The meeting of rich and developing nations is close to
setting a concrete global growth goal, Australian Treasurer Joe
Hockey said earlier.
The IMF has estimated that reforms could raise world growth
by about 0.5 percentage point per year over the next five years,
boosting global output by $2.25 trillion.