SYDNEY Feb 23 Finance officials of the world's
20 major economies discussed the impact of the Federal Reserve's
withdrawal of stimulus on emerging markets and were united on
the need to address problems of tax minimisation, Australian
Treasurer Joe Hockey said on Sunday.
"There was extensive discussion of the impact of tapering on
emerging economies and it was an excellent discussion," Hockey
told a media briefing ahead of the final day of a weekend
meeting.
"All member countries are united on the need for a global
solutions in relation to taxation minimisation as a result of
the digital age."
Finance Ministers and central bank governors from the Group
of 20 rich and developing nations are gathered in Sydney for a
meeting on how to promote global growth.