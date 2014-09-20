* Germany pushes back at US calls for more fiscal stimulus
* Goal of faster global growth more distant as forecasts cut
* G20 seeking billions in lost tax revenue from
multinationals
* Host Australia expects Russia to be at leaders' summit in
Nov
By Lincoln Feast and Gernot Heller
CAIRNS, Australia, Sept 20 As the Group of 20
leading economies meet to change no less than the "destiny" of
the global economy, members remain divided on how to get there
with Germany pushing back at U.S. calls for more government
stimulus.
Opening the meeting of finance ministers and central
bankers, Australian Treasurer Joe Hockey outlined an ambitious
agenda of boosting world growth, fireproofing the global banking
system and closing tax loopholes for giant multi-nationals.
"We have the opportunity to change the destiny of the global
economy," said Hockey, who back in February launched a campaign
to add 2 percentage points to world growth by 2018 as part of
Australia's presidency of the G20.
That goal has seemed ever more distant as members from China
to Japan, Germany and Russia have all stumbled in recent months.
Just this week, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and
Development (OECD) slashed its growth forecasts for most major
economies.
A call from U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew for the euro
zone and Japan to do more to boost demand and revive activity,
signalling out Germany as having scope to do much more thanks to
its burgeoning trade surplus, drew a cool response.
"We will not agree on short-sighted stimuli," a German G20
delegate said, arguing that in most countries debt was still too
high to allow for increased spending.
Berlin has been under intense pressure to allow the euro
zone to ease back on fiscal austerity and to stimulate its
economy through more government spending or tax cuts.
GEOPOLITICS A THORN
The outlook for growth has not been helped by geopolitical
tensions, from fighting in the Middle East to the strife between
Russia and Ukraine.
Hockey said Australia, as the G20 host this year, had sought
feedback from other G20 members on whether Russia should attend
the meeting of leaders in Brisbane in November.
There had been calls from some quarters to block President
Vladimir Putin from attending the summit given Russia's actions
in Ukraine and the downing of airliner MH17.
The overwhelming consensus was that the door be left open to
continue engagement with Russia, said Hockey.
Geopolitical tensions were also high on the agenda when
financial policymakers of Japan, China and South Korea held
their first trilateral meeting in more than two years in Cairns
on Friday.
"We shared the view that we should strengthen our regional
capabilities to manage financial and economic risks and respond
to possible crisis," they said in a joint statement on Friday.
The meeting was the first since Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
returned to power in 2012, after ties between Japan and its
neighbours soured due to maritime territorial disputes and rows
over the legacy of Japan's wartime aggression in Asia.
TAX CHEATERS
Also on the drawing board at the G20 are plans to stem the
loss of revenue from multinationals shifting their profits to
low-tax countries, potentially reclaiming billions of dollars.
Taxation arrangements of global companies such as Google Inc
, Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc have
become a hot political topic following media and parliamentary
investigations into how many companies reduce their bills.
The OECD has unveiled a series of measures that, if
implemented by members, could stop companies from employing many
commonly used practices to shift profits into low-tax centres.
Since countries began targeting cross-border loopholes five
years ago, an additional 37 billion euros ($47.5 billion) in tax
had been recovered, OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria said,
adding that firms were estimated to be holding $2 trillion in
low- or no-tax countries.
"The whole world needs to go after tax cheats," Hockey said
about the measures, which he hopes will be adopted by at least
44 countries.
(Writing by Wayne Cole; Editing by John Mair)