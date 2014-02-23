SYDNEY Feb 23 The world's top economies have
embraced a goal of expanding activity by more than $2 trillion
over five years while creating tens of million of new jobs,
signalling optimism that the worst of crisis-era austerity was
behind them.
The final communique from the two-day meeting of Group 20
finance ministers and central bankers in Sydney said they would
take concrete action to increase investment and employment,
among other reforms. The group accounts for around 85 percent of
the global economy.
Following are comments from key policymakers at the G20.
------------------------------------------------------------
AUSTRALIAN TREASURER JOE HOCKEY
"Each country will take to the Brisbane summit it's plan for
economic growth overall. The plan is to get to a potential
increase in G20 GDP of 2 percent or more. We don't have central
planning out of the G20 for individual countries.
"There was proper recognition that the movement of monetary
policy in major developed countries is going to have an impact
on emerging economies and there was proper recognition that will
be taken into account in the foreseeable future."
On growth: "We aim to lift global growth over the next five
years by more than $2 trillion, creating tens of millions of new
jobs across the globe. We know we have to create policies to do
that. Each individual country has to do some heavy lifting.
There will be different challenges for different countries."
On China: "China has to be realistic about the speed at
which its economy can grow."
Regulation: "There was a recognition that we have to address
some of the zealotry for market regulation that might be
prevalent in some jurisdictions. We have got to make sure that
the important regulatory reforms are done, finalised. From that
point onwards, we can get on with a more stable regulatory
environment."
----------------------------
U.S. TREASURY SECRETARY JACK LEW
On the economy: "We are seeing a recovery that is getting
into a more secure place but we are still seeing challenges."
On tax: "The U.S. welcomes the agreement to move forward on
tax reform", and says they want to "make sure multinational
companies pay their fair share".
----------------------------
BANK OF JAPAN GOVERNOR HARUHIKO KURODA
On BOJ stimulus: "By ending prolonged deflation, Japan can
benefit not only its economy but the global economy as a whole.
We've explained this in various international gatherings, and I
think our view has been recognised by the G20 members."
On Europe: "It's true that the inflation rate is slowing in
the euro zone, but the region's economy is bottoming out and
inflation expectations are anchored around the central bank's
price target. In general, I don't think there's a chance the
euro zone will slip into deflation. The region remains the
biggest single economic entity in the world, so I hope its
economy recovers and gradually heads toward the ECB's price
target."
----------------------------
MARIO DRAGHI, PRESIDENT, EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK
On European recovery: "Recovery is still fragile, uneven, it
is starting from very low levels of activity -- all the words I
have used still apply, but less and less so.
"We see progress but we still see downside risks to the
recovery."
On spillovers to emerging markets: "We discussed some of the
spillovers that were produced by monetary policy changes in some
jurisdiction and how they produce their effects on emerging
market economies.
"From this discussion the IMF has emerged as the institution
that should function as the trusted anchor of multilateral
cooperation -- assessing the spill-overs and providing
assistance when needed."
BUNDESBANK PRESIDENT JENS WEIDMANN
On deflation risk: "I see only a very low risk for deflation
in the euro-zone."
"We do not have any deflationary development in the
euro-zone."
"The nominal wage-increases in Germany can give a certain
protection against deflationary risks (in the euro-zone)."
On emerging economies: "One should not overestimate the
effect of the emerging countries on the world economy."
----------------------------
GERMAN FINANCE MINISTER WOLFGANG SCHAUBLE:
On the G20 goal: "There are goals governments can set and it
is in their ability to reach them". As example, he was speaking
of financial goals, such as deficits and debt.
"What growth rates can be achieved, this is the result of a
very complicated process."
"The results of this process can not be guaranteed from
politicians."
"One condition for higher growth rates is the continuation
of the reduction of excessive deficits."
"Solid budget policy is not the opposite of a reasonable
growth policy."
----------------------------
IMF MANAGING DIRECTOR CHRISTINE LAGARDE
"Though global growth has strengthened in recent months,
largely driven by advanced economies, increased financial market
and capital flow volatility in emerging economies and low
inflation rates in advanced economies pose important challenges
ahead. Further action and international cooperation are
necessary to promote a more robust global recovery - one that is
sustained and fosters healthy job creation - and to counteract
actual and potential risks."
Lagarde said the "prediction of hostilities" between
advanced and emerging nations did not come true. "Interestingly
enough, and thanks to the good cooperation that was induced by
this meeting, we didn't have that. We had a very good, solid
exchange of views ... an understanding of spillover effects one
would have on the other."
"There's solidity on all sides to face what will be
inevitable volatility in the future."
------------------------------------------------------
ZHOU XIAOCHUAN, GOVERNOR, PEOPLE'S BANK OF CHINA
In a statement: "China will work with other G20 countries to
raise productivity, and promote structural reforms and GDP
growth. China will work on balancing the need for economic
growth, reforms and stability. Growth of 7-8 percent is not only
suitable for China, it is also good for advancing world economic
growth and sustaining the global economic environment."
"China's government attaches great importance to economic
risks. Based on references and lessons drawn from the
international experience, it is exercising effective supervision
over "shadow banks". The total size of China's "shadow banks" is
not big, but its recent growth has been quick, and we are taking
a cautious response."
"Governor Zhou Xiaochuan called on all parties to take
concrete action as soon as possible to implement commitments for
IMF reform made at the previous G20 meeting. This is essential
for maintaining and protecting the international community's
confidence in the global financial system and the G20's
credibility, and to ensure the legitimacy and the credibility of
the IMF."