CAIRNS, Australia, Sept 19 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday there was no discussion on currency moves at his meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew.

He also said the two agreed on the need to achieve sustainable economic growth in Japan and the United States as the euro-zone economy stagnates.

Aso made the remarks after meeting with Lew on the sidelines of the Group of 20 finance leaders' weekend gathering in the Australian city of Cairns.

The dollar scaled a six-year high against the yen due to growing expectations for higher interest rates in the United States, sending Tokyo stocks to a seven-year high on Friday on hopes the soft yen will boost exporters' earnings. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)