* G20 decision on growth target due Sunday - Japanese
official
* Plan is to set target, then compile action plan in
November
* Japan supports Australia's plan, calls for growth target
* Aso shrugs off worries on economy, says domestic demand
strong
By Leika Kihara
SYDNEY, Feb 22 Group of 20 finance leaders have
yet to reach a conclusion on setting a numerical target for
global growth, with a decision likely on the second day of talks
on Sunday, a senior Japanese finance ministry official said.
"No decision was made today. It hasn't been raised to (the
ministerial level) yet," Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso told
reporters after the first day of talks on Saturday.
A Japanese finance ministry official who accompanied Aso to
Sydney said any numerical target will signal the group's
"ambition" rather than act as a hard, binding goal.
The plan pursued by Australia is to come up with the global
growth target now, then have each country develop an action plan
and a growth strategy for delivery at the November G20 summit,
he said.
Japan supports Australia's call for having a numerical
global growth target as beneficial in the context of promoting
G20 policy coordination, the official said.
There was also a shared understanding at the G20 that
excessive market volatility was undesirable for keeping the
global economy on a stable footing, he added.
Aso said there was not much finger-pointing over the market
turmoil in January, which some emerging nations initially blamed
on the U.S. Federal Reserve's tapering of its massive monetary
stimulus.
"I told the G20 that it's necessary for emerging markets to
make their own efforts to address domestic problems, such as
high inflation and big current account deficits," Aso said.
He also dismissed the view that there was some concern in
the global community over Japan's weakening economic growth,
saying that the country's rising imports were a reflection of
strong domestic demand.