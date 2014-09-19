CAIRNS, Australia, Sept 19 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Friday the global economy continues to underperform, particularly the euro area and Japan, while a number of emerging market economies were also slowing.

Speaking at the start of a Group of 20 meeting of finance ministers and central bankers in the northern Australian city of Cairns, Lew said more work was needed to achieve faster and more balanced economic growth, to boost demand especially in surplus countries, and to promote employment. (Reporting by Australian bureau; Editing by Paul Tait)