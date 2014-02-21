(Corrects spelling of central bank governor's first name in
paragraph 1)
SYDNEY Feb 21 The Philippines' central bank
stands ready to intervene again to calm volatility in financial
markets if needed, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor
Amando Tetangco said on Friday.
"We don't have any fx (currency) level. We allow markets to
determine the exchange rate but we retain scope for possible
participation in fx markets to smooth sharp fluctuations,"
Tetangco told reporters on the sidelines of an Institute of
International Finance conference in Sydney.
Stocks, bonds and currencies in some developing countries
have swung wildly in recent months following the U.S. Federal
Reserve's tapering of its quantitative easing programme.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Paul Tait)