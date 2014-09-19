(Repeats to attach to alert)
CAIRNS, Australia, Sept 20 Australian Treasurer
Joe Hockey said on Saturday the Group of 20 expects Russia to
attend the Leader Summit that Australia is hosting in November
despite concerns over Russia's actions in Ukraine.
Hockey, speaking at a finance ministers and central bankers
meeting in Cairns, said the overwhelming consensus from the G20
members was that the door be left open to continue engagement
with Russia.
Australia as host had faced calls from some quarters to
block President Vladimir Putin from attending the summit.
