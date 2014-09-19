CAIRNS, Australia, Sept 19U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said he told Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso that Japan must remain committed to calibrating all three arrows of its economic policy to sustain healthy domestic growth.

Lew, speaking with Aso on the sidelines of the G20 Finance Ministers meeting in the Australian city of Cairns, reaffirmed that strong, sustainable domestic growth was beneficial for both of their countries. (Reporting by Lincoln Feast and Leika Kihara; Editing by Richard Borsuk)