BRIEF-American Express preliminary card member loans stats for March
* American Express - Preliminary USCS card member loans net write-off rate – principal only 1.8 percent (not 1.7 percent) at March end versus 1.8 percent at Feb end
CAIRNS, Australia, Sept 19U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said he told Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso that Japan must remain committed to calibrating all three arrows of its economic policy to sustain healthy domestic growth.
Lew, speaking with Aso on the sidelines of the G20 Finance Ministers meeting in the Australian city of Cairns, reaffirmed that strong, sustainable domestic growth was beneficial for both of their countries. (Reporting by Lincoln Feast and Leika Kihara; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* American Express - Preliminary USCS card member loans net write-off rate – principal only 1.8 percent (not 1.7 percent) at March end versus 1.8 percent at Feb end
* Eaton Vance Corp reports March 31, 2017 assets under management