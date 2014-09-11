LONDON, Sept 11 The world's top 29 banks would have to hold safety buffers of "bail in" bonds and capital equivalent to 16 to 20 percent of their risk weighted assets, a plan by global regulators showed.

The plan, core to global efforts to end "too big to fail banks" and shield taxpayers from having to rescue lenders again, will be discussed by finance ministers of the group of 20 economies in Australia next week.

The plan, a draft of which was seen by Reuters on Thursday, says the minimum total loss absorption capacity (TLAC) at the top banks is now "16-20 percent of risk weighted assets and at least twice the Basel 3 Tier 1 leverage ratio requirement."

The plan marks a change of approach from having a separate, gone concern capacity, or GLAC, only made up of dedicated bail in bonds that can be written down if the bank collapses, to now include a wider range of instruments. (Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Clare Hutchison)