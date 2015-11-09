LONDON Nov 9 Remaining changes to global bank
capital rules don't amount to a quantum change in requirements
for lenders as claimed by the sector, Financial Stability Board
Chairman Mark Carney said on Monday.
Global regulators are revising key capital rules for banks,
such as how much they should set aside to cover risks from the
assets they trade.
Banks have dubbed this "Basel IV" or a major revampt of the
Basel III bank capital reforms rushed through after the 2007-09
financial crisis.
"There is no Basel IV. No, no Basel IV. There is completion
of Basel III," Carney told a news conference. "What we are doing
is we are ironing out issues that have been identified over time
in the application of Basel III."
He also ruled out any attempt by the FSB to roll out at the
global level the new Senior Managers Regime on banker
accountability which is being introduced by the Bank of England,
which he also heads.
However, the way traders in bond, commodity and currency
markets are paid will be looked at globally to see if it could
be changed to improve behaviour after a series of market rigging
scandals, he said.
He also said that financial securities transactions will be
amended to make it easier if a bank involved in them fails and
needs to be wound up.
(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Sinead Cruise)