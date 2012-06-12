BRASILIA The amount of additional money Brazil plans to contribute to the International Monetary Fund will depend on commitments to bolster the influence of emerging-market nations at the global lender, a senior Brazilian government official said on Tuesday.

The conditionality highlights the rift between emerging and developed nations ahead of a meeting between leaders of the Group of 20 major economies next week that aims to tackle the ongoing debt crisis in Europe.

The official said Brazil had planned to contribute around $10 billion to the IMF's anti-crisis war chest. However, the South American nation could give less if it sees there is no commitment to implement an agreement to lessen Europe's sway at the IMF.

"We are frustrated because we see that countries that know they will lose influence are resisting the (quota) formula," said the official, who declined to be named to speak more freely. "The amount of additional resources remains open. It could be more than $10 billion or less."

He said some European countries are resisting changes to a formula that assigns different weights to the voting power of IMF members.

The leaders of the BRICS group of leading emerging economies, which includes Brazil, Russia, China, India and South Africa, will meet on June 18 to discuss additional resources for the IMF, the official said.

He said he did not know whether other BRICS countries planned to announce the exact amount of resources to be pledged after that meeting.

"We agreed to discuss that issue between ourselves before any announcements," he said

In April, leading world economies pledged to raise $430 billion for the IMF to protect the global economy from the euro-zone debt crisis.

At that meeting, the BRICS group pledged more money for the Fund, but declined to name the exact amount each country would provide.

(Writing By Alonso Soto, editing by Bernard Orr)