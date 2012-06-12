* Brazil frustrated with slow progress of IMF reforms
* BRICS to meet to discuss extra IMF funding in Mexico
* IMF voting reforms highlight rift ahead of G20 meeting
* Emerging economies pushing for more influence at lender
By Luciana Otoni and Alonso Soto
BRASILIA, June 12 The amount of additional money
Brazil plans to contribute to the International Monetary Fund
will depend on commitments to bolster the influence of
emerging-market nations at the global lender, a senior Brazilian
government official said on Tuesday.
The conditionality highlights the rift between emerging and
developed nations ahead of a meeting between leaders of the
Group of 20 major economies next week that aims to tackle the
ongoing debt crisis in Europe.
The official said Brazil had planned to contribute around
$10 billion to the IMF's anti-crisis war chest. However, the
South American nation could give less if it sees there is no
commitment to implement an agreement to lessen Europe's sway at
the IMF.
"We are frustrated because we see that countries that know
they will lose influence are resisting the (quota) formula,"
said the official, who declined to be named to speak more
freely. "The amount of additional resources remains open. It
could be more than $10 billion or less."
He said some European countries are resisting changes to a
formula that assigns different weights to the voting power of
IMF members.
The leaders of the BRICS group of leading emerging
economies, which includes Brazil, Russia, China, India and South
Africa, will meet on June 18 to discuss additional resources for
the IMF, the official said.
He said he did not know whether other BRICS countries
planned to announce the exact amount of resources to be pledged
after that meeting.
"We agreed to discuss that issue between ourselves before
any announcements," he said
In April, leading world economies pledged to raise $430
billion for the IMF to protect the global economy from the
euro-zone debt crisis.
At that meeting, the BRICS group pledged more money for the
Fund, but declined to name the exact amount each country would
provide.