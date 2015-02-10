ISTANBUL Feb 10 Russia is set to ratify an
agreement on the creation of a bank for the BRICS bloc of large
emerging economies this month or in March, the country's finance
minister said.
The establishment of the development bank, aimed at
providing funds for infrastructure projects, has been slow in
coming with prolonged disagreement over funding and management
of the institution.
Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said Russia was running
ahead of the other BRICS nations.
"We are ahead of everyone. Our ratification is possible for
the end of February or at the latest March," Siluanov told
reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of G20 finance chiefs on
Tuesday.
Russia is expected to commit $2 billion to the fund.
The group has struggled to take coordinated action after an
exodus of capital from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South
Africa prompted by a scaling back of U.S. monetary stimulus.
Siluanov said discussions between BRICS countries took place
at deputy level at the summit because not all of the finance
ministers were there. He said terms of reference for the bank as
well as the board of directors and executives were being
discussed.
