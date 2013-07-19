* Capital exodus raising alarm in emerging nations
* BRICS talked of joint action to offset stronger dollar
* Group still far from coordinating monetary/forex policy
By Alonso Soto
BRASILIA, July 19 Plans by the world's leading
emerging economies to join forces to battle the latest bout of
global financial turbulence could remain on the drawing board
once again at the G20 meeting in Moscow this week.
An exodus of capital from Brazil, Russia, India, China and
South Africa prompted by an expected scale-back in U.S. monetary
stimulus has raised fears about the health of their economies,
which are already losing some of their luster.
The reversal of the "monetary tsunami" - as Brazil called
the flood of cheap money from developed nations - prompted the
South American nation's president, Dilma Rousseff, to phone her
Chinese counterpart in June to discuss "coordinated action" to
offset the sharp appreciation of the U.S. dollar.
Indeed, there are reasons for the BRICS to worry. Massive
capital outflows have weakened most of their currencies, raising
inflationary pressures and forcing Brazil and India to tighten
liquidity at a time when their economies are underperforming.
This week's meeting of the 20 leading world economies was
supposed to be the stage for the BRICS to discuss and propose
joint measures to limit the fallout of a stronger greenback.
However, unlike their wealthier counterparts at the G7
group, the BRICS are still far from either coordinating monetary
policy or jointly intervening in forex markets.
The BRICS surprised many by starting work on a $100 billion
reserve fund and a joint development bank to reshape the global
financial architecture long dominated by rich nations. These new
institutions will still take some time to materialize.
Russia's Finance Minister Anton Siluanov acknowledged in an
interview with Reuters that talks for measures to shield the
BRICS from global headwinds are moving slowly.
Another BRICS official currently at the G20 meeting in
Moscow put it more bluntly; "There are no discussions inside the
BRICS about measures to battle a stronger dollar ... We just
want to secure what we had agreed on previously."
Beyond promises to speed up the creation of the BRICS bank
and a reserves fund, the five nations will again have little to
show during the G20 meeting.
At their last summit in South Africa earlier this year, the
BRICS, which make up a fifth of the global economy, disappointed
many with what appeared to be lack of conviction to create the
new institutions.
BRICS officials have shrugged off criticism saying that it
takes time to build solid institutions. Some analysts point to
disagreements inside the widely-diverse group as the cause for
the delay. The reserves pool is expected to be formally launched
at a BRICS summit in Brazil next year and the bank could take
years to start lending money.
Brazil, one of driving forces behind the projects, did not
send its finance minister to the G20 this week so he could focus
on domestic problems instead.
BRICS STARDOM FADES
The group, which traces its origins from a term coined by a
Goldman Sachs banker in a 2001 research note, has emerged as a
possible counter balance to the hegemony of the United States,
Japan and Europe on the global economic stage.
Until recently the group provided the main engines of growth
for a global economy rattled by back-to-back crises in the
developed world. The BRICS are now seeing their own economies
fade somewhat.
In its latest health check of the world economy, the
International Monetary Fund warned that the BRICS economies are
running into speed bumps. The IMF cut its 2013 growth estimate
for Russia to 2.5 percent from 3.4 percent and sees Brazil
growing also 2.5 percent. Three years ago Brazil grew 7.5
percent.
That slowdown could further dim BRICS' hopes of joining
forces to influence the global economy, analysts say.
"The BRICS will only persevere as a group ... if these
countries continue to grow," said Marcos Troyjo, a former
Brazilian diplomat who is co-director of Columbia University's
BRICLab in New York.
"Because individually the situation in each of the BRICS
countries is different the amount of coordinated efforts that
can actually come to fruition is very thin."
Expectations of a withdrawal of U.S. monetary stimulus has
further deteriorated their economies, sparking a sell-off in
emerging-market markets as investors return in mass to
safe-haven assets.
Emerging market stocks are down more than 9
percent this year - with Brazilian stocks losing a whopping 21
percent. The South African rand, India's rupee
and the Brazilian real have been some of the world's
worst performing currencies this year with losses reaching
nearly 15 percent.
Not all their economic woes can be blamed of dwindling
global liquidity.
Most BRICS failed to make the structural reforms needed to
shield their economies after a decade of cheap money, gushing
foreign investment and high commodity prices.
"There were some mistakes made along the way. We are not yet
at a stage where the BRICS can change the fate of the world
economy together," said a BRICS diplomat posted in Brazil. "But
we are showing that we are on the way there."