MEXICO CITY Feb 23 Officials from top emerging market countries will discuss plans to set up a multilateral bank to fund projects in developing nations during upcoming Group of 20 meetings, a senior Brazilian government official said on Thursday.

Brazilian, Chinese, Russian and Indian delegates will meet for talks on Saturday morning on the sidelines of the G20 talks.

"This is something that will be discussed during the BRICs meeting on Saturday, however, the idea is in its infancy," the official said when asked about plans for a multilateral lender.

"The minister (Guido Mantega) is sympathetic to the idea." (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Writing by Krista Hughes)