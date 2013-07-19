* Capital exodus raising alarm in emerging nations
* BRICS talk of joint action to offset stronger dollar
* Group still far from coordinating monetary/forex policy
By Katya Golubkova and Alonso Soto
MOSCOW/BRASILIA, July 19 The leading emerging
economies fretted on Friday about spillover effects from a bout
of global financial turbulence but plans for joint action to
contain the fallout stayed on the drawing board at a G20
meeting.
An exodus of capital from Brazil, Russia, India, China and
South Africa prompted by an expected scale-back in U.S. monetary
stimulus has raised fears about the health of their economies,
which are already losing some of their lustre.
The reversal of the "monetary tsunami" - as Brazil called
the flood of cheap money from developed nations - prompted the
South American nation's president, Dilma Rousseff, to phone her
Chinese counterpart in June to discuss "coordinated action" to
offset the sharp appreciation of the U.S. dollar.
"All of the BRICS countries are worried about spillovers,"
Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters after
hosting talks with the emerging markets caucus.
There are reasons for the BRICS to worry. Massive capital
outflows have weakened most of their currencies, raising
inflationary pressures and forcing Brazil and India to tighten
liquidity at a time when their economies are underperforming.
The meeting of the 20 leading world economies was supposed
to be the stage for the BRICS to discuss and propose joint
measures to limit the fallout of a stronger greenback.
However, unlike their wealthier counterparts at the G7
group, the BRICS are still far from either coordinating monetary
policy or jointly intervening in forex markets and on Friday
there was no joint action to announce.
The BRICS surprised many by starting work on a $100 billion
reserve fund and a joint development bank to reshape the global
financial architecture long dominated by rich nations. These new
institutions will still take some time to materialize.
A BRICS official in Moscow put it bluntly: "There are no
discussions inside the BRICS about measures to battle a stronger
dollar ... We just want to lock down what we already agreed on."
Carlos Marcio Cozendey, Brazil's deputy finance minister,
said pressure for joint action had subsided after Chairman Ben
Bernanke gave reassurances that the U.S. Federal Reserve would
not rush to end its monetary stimulus programme.
"We expect that the situation will normalize and the market
understand better what are the intentions of American
authorities," he told reporters.
At their last summit in South Africa earlier this year, the
BRICS, which make up a fifth of the global economy, disappointed
many with a lack of conviction to create the new institutions.
BRICS officials have shrugged off criticism saying that it
takes time to build institutions. The reserves pool is expected
to be formally launched at a BRICS summit in Brazil next year
and the bank could take years to start lending money.
Brazil, one of driving forces behind the projects, did not
send its finance minister to the G20 this week so he could focus
on domestic problems instead.
In its latest health check of the world economy, the
International Monetary Fund cut its 2013 growth estimate for
Russia to 2.5 percent from 3.4 percent. It sees Brazil growing
by 2.5 percent, down from 7.5 percent three years ago.
"The BRICS will only persevere as a group ... if these
countries continue to grow," said Marcos Troyjo, a former
Brazilian diplomat who is co-director of Columbia University's
BRICLab in New York.