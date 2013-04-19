WASHINGTON, April 19 The five BRICS nations hope
to complete preparations for their proposed joint development
bank by their 2014 summit in Brazil, India's finance minister,
P. Chidambaram, said on Friday.
The emerging powers group - Brazil, Russia, India, China and
South Africa - announced last month at a summit in Durban, South
Africa their intention to set up their own development bank to
reduce their reliance on Western financial institutions.
"The BRICS finance ministers met in Washington and we
reiterated our commitment to the BRICS bank," said Chidambaram.
"Before we go to Brazil for the next summit, that is one
year from Durban, we hope to complete our homework," he said in
remarks at the Peterson Institute in Washington.
He said officials from the five countries - who represent a
fifth of global Gross Domestic Product and have high
geopolitical importance in their separate regions - would refine
the plan and work out technical details for leaders to sign next
year in Brazil.
Questions of where the bank will be located and respective
contributions of member countries would be made by the leaders,
said Chidambaram.
"We hope that we can complete our work in 12 months," he
said. "It's an ambitious agenda, but we are going to work hard
on that."
