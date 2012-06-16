LOS CABOS, Mexico, June 16 Mexican President Felipe Calderon said on Saturday he thinks it is possible that the G20 members' contributions to the International Monetary Fund will exceed $430 billion.

"I estimate that it could be a bigger capitalization" than was agreed in April, Calderon told reporters. The G20 is meeting here next week.

In April, the IMF said it had secured at least $430 billion to increase its firepower, but many countries such as Brazil, China, Russia and Mexico itself have not yet said what specific amount they will contribute.