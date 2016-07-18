OTTAWA, July 18 Britain's vote to leave the European Union will largely dominate a meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors from the Group of 20 nations in China this week, a Canadian finance ministry official said on Monday.

The official told reporters on a conference call that one topic of discussion would be the implications of the June 23 vote on public support for international trade. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by James Dalgleish)