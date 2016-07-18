France's Macron to meet unions on Tuesday on labour reform
PARIS, May 21 French President Emmanuel Macron will meet unions on Tuesday to discuss labour reform, his office said on Sunday.
OTTAWA, July 18 Britain's vote to leave the European Union will largely dominate a meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors from the Group of 20 nations in China this week, a Canadian finance ministry official said on Monday.
The official told reporters on a conference call that one topic of discussion would be the implications of the June 23 vote on public support for international trade. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by James Dalgleish)
PARIS, May 21 French President Emmanuel Macron will meet unions on Tuesday to discuss labour reform, his office said on Sunday.
May 21 Shares of Berkshire Hathaway, the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett, could see double digit gains over the next year and a half even if the legendary chairman and chief executive decides to retire, a report in Barron's financial newspaper said.