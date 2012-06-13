* Ottawa says euro zone fix needed for growth
OTTAWA, June 13 Canada is willing to discuss the
idea of fiscal stimulus at the upcoming meeting of the Group of
20 wealthy and emerging nations, but the government believes
countries must focus on repairing their finances, Finance
Minister Jim Flaherty said on Wednesday.
"We can have a discussion about (stimulus), but obviously
countries have to get their financial houses in order, otherwise
we'll be back in the soup that we're in now," he told reporters
in Ottawa.
Flaherty said further steps in Europe - he has called for
bank recapitalization and a bigger firewall around the countries
worst hit by the euro zone crisis - are needed to restore market
confidence and promote economic growth.
G20 leaders will meet in Los Cabos, Mexico, June 18-19 and
aim to come up with an action plan to support global growth,
similar to the blueprint they came up with at their summit at
Cannes, France, last year.
A European source said the plan might include commitments to
roll back austerity budgets in certain countries, something
newly elected French President Francois Hollande is pushing for.
Austerity advocates in Germany, meanwhile, were keen to put
some of the focus on the so-called fiscal cliff faced by the
United States at year-end. Some analysts have warned of a
looming U.S. financial crisis and recession if Congress fails to
agree on a sweeping deal to curb the deficit or pass legislation
to stop scheduled spending cuts.
But Flaherty appeared far more patient with his U.S.
counterparts than with the Europeans, whom he has criticized
repeatedly for dragging their feet in addressing the debt
crisis.
"I think the United States understands its fiscal situation,
the current administration does. The difficulty in the United
States is political gridlock, that the administration is unable
to move forward," he said.