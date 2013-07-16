OTTAWA, July 16 A G20 meeting in Moscow this
weekend is likely to discuss the U.S. Federal Reserve's plans to
taper its aggressive buying of bonds, a senior Canadian
finance official said on Tuesday, but he declined to endorse
emerging-market criticism of those plans.
A prominent feature of the talks among finance ministers and
central bankers of the Group of 20 leading economies will be the
increased market volatility that has emerged since they last met
in Washington in April, the Canadian official said.
But there are many sources of that volatility, he said,
appearing not to want to pin it all on the Fed, which has
effectively said it was unsustainable to inject massive amounts
of new cash forever. Canada would certainly support policies
that manage and sustain the U.S. recovery, the official said.