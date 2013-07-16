OTTAWA, July 16 A G20 meeting in Moscow this
weekend is likely to discuss the U.S. Federal Reserve's plans to
taper its aggressive buying of bonds, a senior Canadian
finance official said on Tuesday, but he declined to endorse
emerging-market criticism of those plans.
A prominent feature of the talks among finance ministers and
central bankers of the Group of 20 leading economies will be the
increased market volatility that has emerged since they last met
in Washington in April, the Canadian official said.
He said, however, that there were many sources of that
volatility, appearing not to want to pin it all on the Fed,
which has effectively said injecting massive amounts of new cash
forever is unsustainable. Canada would certainly support
policies that manage and sustain the U.S. recovery, the official
said.
It was clear that emerging markets had undergone increased
volatility in capital flows and exchange rates, he added, and
the volatility merited discussions in Moscow.
However, it is impossible to say which way the July 19-20
discussions would go and whether this would be reflected in the
communique.
Japan, which is engaged in heavy fiscal and monetary
stimulus, has also attracted criticism for not doing enough
structural reform to eliminate rigidities in its labor and farm
markets and elsewhere.
The Canadian official declined to say whether Ottawa or the
G20 would join criticism of Japan on this point, but said that
there was a need for structural reform in Japan and globally.
He said this would be reflected in the action plan that the
G20 summit in September in St. Petersburg, Russia, would put
out.
The G20 will also want to hear from China, where growth has
been slowing, about its plans to address the imbalances in its
economy, he added.