* Official says Europe must bolster its firewall first
* Volcker rule likely to be discussed in Mexico
TORONTO Feb 23 The Group of 20 wealthy
and emerging nations is not close to an agreement on increasing
the resources of the Internatonal Monetary Fund to help it cope
with Europe's debt crisis, a senior Canadian finance official
said on Thursday.
The official repeated Canada's position that Europe must
increase funding for its own financial firewalls before any
broader move to increase IMF resources.
The comments came ahead of a weekend meeting of G20 finance
ministers and central bankers in Mexico.
Ottawa agrees with the IMF's assessment that Europe should
increase the size of its firewall by roughly $500 billion, the
finance official said.
U.S. policymakers have also urged European leaders to put up
a convincing financial firewall to prevent the debt crisis in
the hardest hit euro zone countries from spreading throughout
the currency bloc.
The Canadian official said there were positive signs in
Europe, noting that Portugal's financial situation is more
sustainable than that of Greece and that Ireland is on a firm
track.
The official said the U.S. Volcker rule, which limits the
ability of banks to make speculative bets with their own funds,
is not specifically on the G20's agenda but is likely to be
discussed. Canadian policymakers have criticized some elements
of the rule.
On the contentious subject of China's currency policy, the
official said a lot of progress has been made.