OTTAWA, April 9 Canada believes that
strengthening the global recovery is a key way to deal with risk
of too low inflation in Europe and elsewhere, a senior
government finance official said on Wednesday ahead of G20
meetings in Washington.
Low inflation globally and particularly in Europe reflects
the weak external economic environment facing Canada, and Canada
will look for what the G20, the Group of 20 leading economies,
will do to strengthening the global economy, the official told
reporters on condition of anonymity.
The International Monetary Fund repeated warnings on Tuesday
about the very low level of inflation in the euro zone and
called on the European Central Bank to ease monetary policy.
Canada sees work on the recovery as going hand in hand with
avoiding disinflation or inflation that is too low, the Canadian
official said. Ottawa is also looking at what is behind low
Canadian inflation as well, he added.
As part of the overall global discussions, the G20 will
also look at financial developments that have stemmed from
instability in Ukraine and Russia, but Canada wants to make sure
the G20 keeps its eye on global growth strategies.
Risks surrounding the slowdown in Chinese growth are among
several risks the G20 will consider, he added.
Asked about income inequality, he said the G20's employment
task force would be discussing it among numerous challenges.
